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Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir

Field Marshal Asim Munir congratulated Dr. Al-Buqami on assuming his new responsibilities as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
ISPR further stated that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are rooted in a shared faith

Rawalpindi: Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Rajeh Tami Al-Buqami, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where both sides expressed satisfaction with progress under the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia mutual defense agreement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.


The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation, the ISPR said in a statement.


Both sides expressed satisfaction with progress under the mutual defense agreement and emphasized the need to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense cooperation, institutional ties, and strategic coordination.


During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir congratulated Dr. Al-Buqami on assuming his new responsibilities as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan.


The ISPR further stated that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are rooted in a shared faith, mutual trust, and a strategic partnership.


The meeting underscored the two countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral defense ties and maintaining close coordination on regional security matters.

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