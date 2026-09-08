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Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan condemned the attacks on civilian and economic targets in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran.

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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned attacks by Houthi militants against Saudi Arabia, saying strikes targeting civilian and economic sites on Saudi territory constitute a clear violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said Pakistan condemned the attacks on civilian and economic targets in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. He said the attacks posed a serious threat to peace and stability across the region.

The spokesperson said the Houthi attacks were also undermining ongoing efforts to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict in Yemen.

Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering support” for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and prosperity. He also expressed solidarity with the Saudi leadership, government and people and wished those injured in the attacks a speedy and full recovery.

Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia’s right to self-defense under the U.N. Charter and international law, the spokesperson said.

He added that Saudi Arabia has a legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its territory and protect its citizens and residents. The kingdom is also entitled to take steps to safeguard its national assets from all forms of threats, he said.

Khan said Pakistan would continue its efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the region and play its role in addressing threats to regional security.

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