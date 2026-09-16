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Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Islamabad warns that escalating violence could threaten regional stability, global trade and energy security.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
U.N. Security Council

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has thrown its support behind Saudi Arabia amid renewed Houthi attacks, warning at the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that escalating violence in Yemen and growing tensions along the Red Sea could further destabilize the region and threaten global trade and energy security.

Speaking during a Security Council meeting on Yemen, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said the Houthi military escalation inside Yemen, continued attacks against Saudi Arabia and recent developments along the Red Sea coast had brought the conflict to a dangerous point.

Pakistan condemns, in the strongest terms, all Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Ahmad said.

He reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and prosperity, while backing the kingdom’s right to take necessary measures to defend its territory, citizens and national assets against threats.

The statement came amid renewed hostilities in the region, including a reported Houthi drone incident near Makkah.


Saudi Arabia said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Makkah before it entered restricted airspace over the holy city. A spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said it was the second reported Houthi attempt to target Makkah.

Houthi officials have denied targeting the holy city.

Pakistan urges efforts to prevent wider conflict

Ahmad said the latest escalation could have serious consequences beyond Yemen, threatening regional peace and stability as well as the global economy and energy security.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also condemned the attacks during a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and emphasized the need to prevent further escalation.

“Pakistan will continue its earnest efforts at the highest levels to help defuse tensions and advance peace and stability in the region,” Ahmad said.

He said Pakistan would continue supporting Saudi Arabia while working to promote dialogue and reduce tensions across the region.

Red Sea attacks raise shipping concerns

Pakistan also warned about the growing threat to maritime security following increased Houthi activity in and around Bab al-Mandab, a vital shipping corridor connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Ahmad said continued attacks and violations involving commercial shipping posed a serious threat to freedom of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of international maritime commerce.

He warned that attempts to threaten, obstruct or weaponize waterways could have wider consequences for international trade, commercial shipping, global supply chains and energy security.

The escalation has also raised concerns about the potential impact on one of the world's key routes for commercial and energy shipments.

Pakistan calls for political settlement

Ahmad said the relative calm Yemen had experienced since 2022 had been disrupted by the latest escalation, increasing the risk of a return to broader conflict.

He also highlighted the humanitarian consequences, warning that continued violence would further worsen conditions for the Yemeni people.

Pakistan reiterated its support for an inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process under U.N. auspices.

Ahmad said Islamabad would continue backing sincere efforts toward de-escalation, dialogue and a comprehensive political settlement aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in Yemen and the wider region.

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