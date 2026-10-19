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Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Kylie Jenner dazzles in record-breaking $50 million Fantasy Angel at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November 'Pakistan weighs possible military support for Yemen if request is made' says DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Ishaq Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan’s delegation at key SCO summit Massive blaze intensifies at Ormondia Garments Factory warehouse in Karachi’s SITE area

Karachi residents brace for more heat as high temperatures loom in November

Karachi’s average daytime temperature for November is 32.6°C.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Residents should prepare for continued daytime heat and stay hydrated

KARACHI: Karachi residents can expect several more days of hot, dry weather, with temperatures potentially climbing to 38 degrees Celsius by Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday, warning that warmer-than-usual conditions could continue into November.


According to the weather department, daytime temperatures in the city are expected to remain high before settling between 34°C and 36°C. Despite the slight drop, Karachi is likely to experience continued heat during the day.


Nighttime temperatures, however, are expected to fall to around 22°C in the coming days, bringing some relief after sunset. The department said overall temperatures would likely remain above seasonal averages.


The heat is also expected to continue into November, when daytime temperatures in Karachi could range from 33°C to 35°C, while nighttime readings are forecast to remain between 19°C and 22°C, according to the PMD.


Karachi’s average daytime temperature for November is 32.6°C, while the normal nighttime temperature is 17.7°C. The latest forecast suggests that both daytime highs and nighttime lows could remain above their usual levels throughout the month.


Residents should prepare for continued daytime heat and stay hydrated, particularly during the afternoon when temperatures are expected to peak.

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