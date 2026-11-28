Talagang gets district status as Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs2 billion plan

Maryam Nawaz said road construction and transportation improvements were already underway.

Maryam Nawaz announced that Talagang would be granted district status

TALAGANG: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced plans to upgrade Talagang to district status and approved a Rs2 billion development package on Saturday, Nov. 28, promising better infrastructure, public services and local administration for residents.





Speaking at a public gathering in Talagang, Maryam Nawaz thanked residents for their warm welcome and large turnout. She said she was impressed by the number of people who had gathered to attend the event.





The chief minister highlighted recent improvements in the area, including newly built roads and the launch of bus services. She also promised additional projects to improve transportation and other public facilities.

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Maryam Nawaz announced that Talagang would be granted district status, with a dedicated administrative structure to manage local affairs.





She also confirmed plans to appoint a permanent deputy commissioner (DC) and district police officer (DPO) to strengthen government administration and law enforcement in the area.





The new arrangements are expected to make government services more accessible to residents by bringing important administrative offices closer to the community.





The chief minister also announced a Rs2 billion package for development projects across Talagang, focusing on infrastructure and public facilities.





She said road construction and transportation improvements were already underway, while more initiatives would follow to support the area's growth.





During her speech, Maryam Nawaz also criticized political opponents, saying those who misled the public with false promises had been left behind by history.