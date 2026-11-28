Ibiza tanker accident raises environmental fears over Mediterranean fuel spill

The operation has raised concerns among regional officials about the risk of a major environmental disaster.

The tanker is expected to reach Cartagena on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026.

CARTAGENA: Spanish authorities began towing a capsized tanker carrying nearly 8 million liters of diesel across the Mediterranean Sea toward the port of Cartagena, hoping to recover its fuel before worsening weather threatens the operation.





The Malta-registered tanker Med Emre overturned off the coast of Ibiza on Thursday night while traveling from Algeciras to Barcelona.





All 27 crew members were rescued, but the ship’s 46-year-old chief engineer later died from his injuries in a hospital in Turkey.

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After divers inspected the vessel, Spanish authorities began towing it at a speed of 1 to 2 knots. The tanker is expected to reach Cartagena on Monday, where experts plan to remove about 7,000 metric tons of fuel before attempting to right the ship.





The operation has raised concerns among regional officials about the risk of a major environmental disaster. Murcia regional President Fernando López Miras opposed the towing plan, warning that a fuel spill could damage 10 protected natural areas and threaten local fishing and tourism.





He also expressed concern about the nearby industrial facilities in Cartagena, which he said supply about 40% of Spain’s fuel.





Spain’s Transport Ministry, however, said Cartagena is the only suitable port in the region. It has deep waters, a sheltered harbor and the facilities needed to recover the fuel safely. Authorities said the tanker’s cargo tanks remain intact and no pollution has been detected along the towing route.





The incident has renewed concerns about Spain’s maritime safety following the 2002 Prestige disaster, when a tanker broke apart and spilled more than 60,000 metric tons of fuel into the Atlantic Ocean.