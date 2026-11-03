PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP

The meeting will be held shortly at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

The participants will also review the province's overall situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a high-level meeting to review the overall situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and discuss developments in the province.





The meeting will be held shortly at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad and will focus on the province’s prevailing situation and developments.





According to a report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi will attend the meeting along with federal ministers and senior military officials.





During the meeting, the prime minister will receive a briefing on decisions previously made regarding the province and an assessment of their outcomes.





The participants will also review the province's overall situation and discuss key developments related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.