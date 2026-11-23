Nvidia shares jump 30% after Jensen Huang returns as CEO

The announcement added momentum to an already strong market rebound, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumping 6.7% shortly after the opening bell.





NEW YORK: Nvidia shares surged 30% on Monday after the company announced that Jensen Huang had been reinstated as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately, triggering a broad rally in U.S. stocks.





The announcement added momentum to an already strong market rebound, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumping 6.7% shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 gained 4.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5%.





The rally followed a sharp technology stock sell-off last week, driven by growing concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment boom.





Several technology companies that had suffered heavy losses recently posted significant gains. CoreWeave, an AI cloud infrastructure company, rose 27% shortly after the market opened.





“The shocking decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO helps to remove a key level of uncertainty from the AI trade, which has been suffering in recent weeks,” Glen Smith, chief investment officer at GDS Wealth Management, wrote in a note.





The rebound came after a difficult week for Wall Street, during which all three major U.S. stock indexes recorded losses of 8% or more.





The S&P 500 ended last week with its seventh consecutive session of losses, marking its longest losing streak since February 2020. The Nasdaq, which fell more than 5% on Friday alone, was also down for the year.





However, some analysts cautioned that Monday's recovery could be temporary.





Stocks had already been rising in premarket trading before Nvidia announced Huang's reinstatement, suggesting that part of the rebound reflected a recovery from last week's steep losses.





Jonas Goltermann, chief markets economist at Capital Economics, described the gains as largely “mechanical,” saying the previous sell-off had been so severe that a rebound was due.





He called Monday's recovery a “dead cat bounce,” a market term for a temporary rise in stock prices before a possible resumption of a downward trend.





“This is no longer a routine selloff,” Goltermann said, noting that the S&P 500 had fallen more than 10% from its recent high on Oct. 6.





He warned that another substantial sell-off was quite likely, given the speed of the decline.





Investor concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom have continued to weigh on markets. Anthropic's high-profile initial public offering last week did little to ease worries about potential regulation, elevated company valuations and a possible slowdown in AI investment, particularly in data centers.





Deutsche Bank analysts said what began in October as a shift away from highly valued technology stocks had developed into a broader retreat from riskier investments.





They cited several factors, including political uncertainty ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, concerns surrounding Nvidia, a wave of new stock offerings by AI-related companies and a series of technology outages.





Markets in Asia were mixed on Monday. South Korea's Kospi fell 3.3%, dragged down by losses in chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest chipmaker, gained 1.5%, helping lift an index of Taiwan's 50 largest companies by 2.25%.





European markets were mostly higher in late-morning trading, with Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML rising more than 10%.