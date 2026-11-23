Pakistan Shaheens beat India A by 48 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted an imposing total of 313 runs before being bowled out in the final over.

File photo: Hasan Nawaz scored 79 and took a three-for to win the Player-of-the-Match award • AFP/Getty Images





DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 48 runs in a high-profile Rising Stars Asia Cup match in Doha, Qatar, strengthening their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.





Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted an imposing total of 313 runs before being bowled out in the final over.





Openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat provided a 66-run start. Shamyl scored 33, while wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir was dismissed for a duck.





Maaz Sadaqat and Hassan Nawaz then added 54 runs for the third wicket, with Maaz contributing 59 runs.





Captain Abdul Samad scored 28, while Hassan Nawaz played a crucial innings of 79 off 54 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes.





Farhan Yousaf also made a valuable contribution, scoring 56 off 46 deliveries.





For India A, Vipraj, Suryansh, Prince and Harshith claimed two wickets each.





In reply, India A were bowled out for 265 runs despite a spirited fightback from their middle order.





India lost their first two wickets for just 26 runs before captain Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma added 67 runs for the third wicket.





Abhishek scored 70, including six fours and six sixes, but India's innings subsequently lost momentum.





Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed attempted to revive the chase with a 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Shahbaz contributed 56, while Tilak scored exactly 100 before becoming the final Indian batter to be dismissed.





For Pakistan, Hasan Nawaz and Ali Raza took three wickets each, while Imran Randhawa claimed two.





With two victories from their first two matches, Pakistan Shaheens have collected four points, significantly improving their prospects of reaching the semifinals.





Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens all-rounder Hassan Nawaz has said he always looks forward to playing against India A, following his match-winning performance in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.





Speaking exclusively to PCB Digital after Pakistan's 48-run victory over India A, Nawaz said he always tried to perform well in high-profile matches.





He said every match came with pressure, but things usually became normal after facing a few deliveries.





"We had planned in the team meeting to keep things simple. Every player contributed significantly to the victory," he said.





Talking about his bowling performance, Nawaz said he expected the ball to grip on the pitch and personally asked the captain to give him an opportunity to bowl.





He added that the captain's confidence encouraged him and said he would now try to bowl more regularly.





Nawaz also thanked his family for their prayers and supporters for their encouragement.





Pakistan Shaheens secured the 48-run victory over India A thanks largely to Nawaz's outstanding all-round performance.





He scored a valuable 79 runs before claiming three crucial wickets to help restrict India A to 265 runs while chasing a target of 314.





The unbeaten and defending champions Pakistan Shaheens will play their final group-stage match against Nepal on November 24.