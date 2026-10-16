Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London

The Princess Royal attended the centenary dedication ceremony as Senior Colonel of the Foot Guards.

LONDON: Princess Anne marked the 100th anniversary of the Guards Memorial at Horse Guards Parade on Friday, leading a ceremony honouring the courage and sacrifice of British soldiers who died in the two world wars.

The Princess Royal attended the centenary dedication ceremony as Senior Colonel of the Foot Guards, receiving a royal salute and a guard of honour.

During the event, Anne unveiled the restored memorial and laid a wreath alongside the Major General and seven representatives, one from each of the Foot Guards’ seven regiments.

She also met serving members of the Guards and cadets attending the ceremony, which was organised by the Household Cavalry.

The memorial was originally erected in honour of Foot Guards personnel who lost their lives during World War I. It was unveiled on Oct. 16, 1926, by Field Marshal the Duke of Connaught, who served as Senior Colonel of the Foot Guards at the time.

The centenary ceremony formed part of commemorations recognising the service and sacrifice of Guards personnel across both world wars.