Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview

The 20-year-old prince, the younger brother of Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, told Norwegian outlet VG that his love life was “going badly.”

LISBON: Norway’s Prince Sverre Magnus has spoken about his private love life during a rare interview, giving a brief and candid response when asked about his romantic relationships.





The 20-year-old prince, the younger brother of Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, told Norwegian outlet VG that his love life was “going badly.”





The royal, who is studying business management at Forward College in Lisbon, said he was looking forward to returning to Norway for the Christmas holidays in a few weeks as the weather was getting cold.





Asked about his exam preparations, Sverre Magnus joked that he was trying his best but things were not going particularly well. He added that he was at least not the worst student in his class.





He said he had chosen business management because it was among the most interesting programmes offered by the institution. However, he said he had not known that Spain’s Infanta Sofia was also studying there when he applied.





The son of King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit lives in student accommodation and travels to campus for classes. He also said he cooks with his flatmates.





The prince appeared shy when asked whether family members or friends from Norway had visited him since he moved abroad.





Sverre Magnus was reportedly in a relationship with Amalie Giæver Macleod from 2023 to 2026. He attended Princess Martha Louise’s 2024 wedding to Durek Verrett with her.





Amalie was also reportedly invited to spend the summer holidays in 2025 with the Norwegian king and queen aboard the Royal Yacht. The couple later moved to Milan, where she began studying at Bocconi University.