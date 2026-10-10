Princess Anne honors Britain’s first female neurosurgeon

The Princess Royal visited The Walton Centre, to celebrate the milestone in thrombectomy treatment.

LIVERPOOL: Princess Anne has visited a leading neurosciences hospital in Liverpool to mark 1,000 stroke treatment procedures and pay tribute to Britain's first female neurosurgeon.

The Princess Royal visited The Walton Centre, to celebrate the milestone in thrombectomy treatment, a minimally invasive procedure that removes blood clots from the brain to help restore blood flow after certain types of stroke.

The hospital has operated its thrombectomy service around the clock since 2021, becoming the first National Health Service trust in northwest England to offer the treatment 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During the visit, Anne met members of the interventional neuroradiology team responsible for performing the procedures and spoke with former patient Jess Tierney, who underwent a thrombectomy in 2024 after suffering a stroke at age 29.

Tierney said the procedure had made a significant difference to her recovery and rehabilitation.

“I was delighted to be able to share my experience with The Princess Royal and talk about the difference the staff at The Walton Centre made to my life,” she said.

Mohammad Altibi, a consultant interventional neuroradiologist at the hospital, said it was an honor to demonstrate the team's work and explain how minimally invasive treatments were improving outcomes for patients.

Anne also visited the newly refurbished Beck Theatre Department, named in honor of Diana Beck, who made a pioneering contribution to neurosurgery and is recognized as Britain's first female neurosurgeon.

Alex Hills, a grandson of Beck's cousin, attended the ceremony and welcomed the recognition of her legacy.

“It was lovely to see Diana recognised in this way, in front of The Princess Royal, and inspiring for my children to see the continuing impact she is having across neurosurgery,” he said.