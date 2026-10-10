Saturday, October 10, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
10-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.66 PKR
Rs. 398.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.52 PKR
Rs. 396.24/ltr
Headlines
ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday Ishaq Dar meets Amna as Pakistan, Turkiye aim to strengthen strategic ties PM Shehbaz orders swift arrests in Laiba Ejaz case as FIA tracks suspects Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert Pakistan scrambles for RLNG as electricity supply comes under renewed pressure PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict ICCI President Zakaria Akbar Zia unveils welfare trust plan for members Pakistan weighs emergency rule in KP as cabinet meeting set for Sunday Ishaq Dar meets Amna as Pakistan, Turkiye aim to strengthen strategic ties PM Shehbaz orders swift arrests in Laiba Ejaz case as FIA tracks suspects Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert Pakistan scrambles for RLNG as electricity supply comes under renewed pressure PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict

Princess Anne honors Britain’s first female neurosurgeon

The Princess Royal visited The Walton Centre, to celebrate the milestone in thrombectomy treatment.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LIVERPOOL: Princess Anne has visited a leading neurosciences hospital in Liverpool to mark 1,000 stroke treatment procedures and pay tribute to Britain's first female neurosurgeon.

The Princess Royal visited The Walton Centre, to celebrate the milestone in thrombectomy treatment, a minimally invasive procedure that removes blood clots from the brain to help restore blood flow after certain types of stroke.

The hospital has operated its thrombectomy service around the clock since 2021, becoming the first National Health Service trust in northwest England to offer the treatment 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During the visit, Anne met members of the interventional neuroradiology team responsible for performing the procedures and spoke with former patient Jess Tierney, who underwent a thrombectomy in 2024 after suffering a stroke at age 29.

Tierney said the procedure had made a significant difference to her recovery and rehabilitation.

“I was delighted to be able to share my experience with The Princess Royal and talk about the difference the staff at The Walton Centre made to my life,” she said.

Mohammad Altibi, a consultant interventional neuroradiologist at the hospital, said it was an honor to demonstrate the team's work and explain how minimally invasive treatments were improving outcomes for patients.

Anne also visited the newly refurbished Beck Theatre Department, named in honor of Diana Beck, who made a pioneering contribution to neurosurgery and is recognized as Britain's first female neurosurgeon.

Alex Hills, a grandson of Beck's cousin, attended the ceremony and welcomed the recognition of her legacy.

“It was lovely to see Diana recognised in this way, in front of The Princess Royal, and inspiring for my children to see the continuing impact she is having across neurosurgery,” he said.

Recommended

Princess Anne returns to Sandbanks for official royal engagement

Princess Anne returns to Sandbanks for official royal engagement
Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts

Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts
RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader

RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader
Dylan Sprouse reveals daughter’s name, shares dad moments

Dylan Sprouse reveals daughter’s name, shares dad moments
Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama

Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama
Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins

Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins
Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration

Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration
BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut

BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut
Travis reveals Kourtney Kardashian’s bold text that sparked their unexpected romance

Travis reveals Kourtney Kardashian’s bold text that sparked their unexpected romance
BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins

BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins
Ebenezer brings a dark fantasy twist and chills to spooky season

Ebenezer brings a dark fantasy twist and chills to spooky season
K-pop Stray Kids turn into storybook heroes as ‘Paper Tale’ teasers set the internet buzzing

K-pop Stray Kids turn into storybook heroes as ‘Paper Tale’ teasers set the internet buzzing