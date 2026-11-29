Naseem Shah’s ILT20 campaign ends after knee injury

Medical assessments confirm the Pakistan fast bowler will not recover in time, forcing Desert Vipers to consider a replacement.

Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem Shah has suffered a major setback after a left knee injury forced him out of the remainder of the International League T20 (ILT20), dealing a blow to the Desert Vipers during the tournament.





The franchise confirmed his withdrawal on Sunday after medical assessments showed that the pacer would not recover in time to continue playing in the competition.





Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody expressed disappointment over the loss, describing Naseem as an outstanding player whose contribution extended beyond his performances on the field. He also praised the leadership qualities the Pakistan pacer brought to the squad.





Moody said the franchise would decide on a replacement at a later stage. He added that although Naseem’s absence was disappointing, it would give other players an opportunity to step up and prove their abilities.





The injury occurred during the Desert Vipers’ match against the Sharjah Warriors. Naseem fell to the ground after dismissing Paul Walter with a yorker, raising concerns about his fitness.





The Desert Vipers are scheduled to take on the Gulf Giants in their next match on Sunday as they prepare to continue the tournament without the Pakistan fast bowler.