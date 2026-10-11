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Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post 'Red Roses’ sweeps Turkish drama fever among Pakistani fans with its emotional story Seven killed, more than 30 injured in truck-van crash in Mach, Balochistan Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie as Playboy controversy fuels buzz KP governor Faisal Kundi vows crackdown on terrorism, corruption at advisory council’s first meeting Pakistan government orders army deployment in KP to support civil administration Federal government forms 11-member advisory council to oversee KP affairs Mohsin Naqvi justifies KP emergency by citing rising terror threats Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders PTI Chief Barrister Gauhar condemns emergency imposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency, governor's rule imposed in KP as president approves cabinet decision NEPRA notifies use-of-system charges ahead of 400MW auction Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post 'Red Roses’ sweeps Turkish drama fever among Pakistani fans with its emotional story Seven killed, more than 30 injured in truck-van crash in Mach, Balochistan Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie as Playboy controversy fuels buzz KP governor Faisal Kundi vows crackdown on terrorism, corruption at advisory council’s first meeting Pakistan government orders army deployment in KP to support civil administration Federal government forms 11-member advisory council to oversee KP affairs Mohsin Naqvi justifies KP emergency by citing rising terror threats Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders PTI Chief Barrister Gauhar condemns emergency imposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency, governor's rule imposed in KP as president approves cabinet decision NEPRA notifies use-of-system charges ahead of 400MW auction

Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka

Farhan struck four boundaries and five sixes in his 44-ball innings.

Web Desk October 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Farhan, Sadaqat smash Sri Lanka attack as Pakistan post 215-3

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan piled up 215-3 against Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Sunday, Oct. 11, powered by Maaz Sadaqat’s explosive 96, and captain Sahibzada Farhan’s rapid 73, putting the hosts in a commanding position with an aggressive batting display at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.


Pakistan’s openers set the tone early, adding 55 runs in 6.5 overs before Fakhar Zaman fell for 22 off 17 balls. Maheesh Theekshana took the wicket, with Kamindu Mendis completing the catch.


Farhan then joined Sadaqat to launch a powerful counterattack. The pair added 88 runs for the second wicket, pushing Pakistan to 143-2 in 14.5 overs before Farhan was caught by Theekshana off Dasun Shanaka’s bowling.

Farhan struck four boundaries and five sixes in his 44-ball innings, giving Pakistan a strong platform for a big total.


Sadaqat kept the pressure on Sri Lanka after the captain’s dismissal, smashing six fours and seven sixes in a blistering 51-ball 96.


He fell on the final ball of the innings to Eshan Malinga, missing a maiden T20 international century by just four runs.


Hasan Nawaz added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 19 off nine balls, including a four and a six, as Pakistan reached 215-3 in 20 overs.


Malinga, Theekshana and Shanaka took one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka, but Pakistan’s aggressive batting ensured the hosts finished with a formidable total.

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