Pakistan security forces foil cross-border infiltration attempt in Upper Kurram

Security forces questioned the suspect, who revealed plans to enter Pakistan to join the Khariji Kazim Group.

Authorities are continuing to question Qari Waqas to gather information about his network

UPPER KURRAM: Security forces arrested an armed Afghan militant after stopping an attempted cross-border infiltration from Afghanistan into Pakistan's Upper Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security reports said.





According to security officials, the suspect was attempting to enter Pakistan with other members of an armed group, but the remaining militants failed to cross the border.





The arrested suspect was identified as Qari Waqas, also known as Qadoos, reportedly from Afghanistan's Spin Ghar region. During questioning, he said he was trying to enter Pakistan to join the Khariji Kazim Group.





A search of the suspect uncovered a submachine gun, four magazines and 88 rounds of ammunition. Security personnel also recovered a notebook containing information about different locations and bomb-making techniques.





Authorities are continuing to question Qari Waqas to gather information about his network and identify other possible members and associates. The investigation is ongoing as security officials work to uncover further details about the attempted infiltration.