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Pakistan thrash UAE by nine wickets in under-19 Asia Cup match

After winning the toss and electing to field, Pakistan restricted UAE to 224 all out in 50 overs in the tournament’s third match.

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Pakistan dominate UAE to make winning start in Under-19 Asia Cup

MUSCAT: Defending champions Pakistan began their Under-19 Asia Cup campaign with a nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates, chasing down a target of 225 with ease at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium.


After winning the toss and electing to field, Pakistan restricted UAE to 224 all out in 50 overs in the tournament’s third match.


Noorullah Ayubi top-scored for UAE with 70 runs, while Yayin Kiran Rai contributed 47.


Mohammad Sayyam led Pakistan’s bowling attack with three wickets. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Hasnain Abbas Dar took two wickets each, while Naqab Shafiq claimed one.


In reply, Pakistan’s openers Usman Khan and Jahangir Bilal put on a commanding 153-run partnership to set up the victory.


Jahangir was dismissed for 60, but Usman remained unbeaten on 139. Abdul Qadir finished on 20 not out as Pakistan reached the target comfortably, losing just one wicket.


Pakistan will face traditional rivals India in their second match of the tournament on Sunday.

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