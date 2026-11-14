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India snatch thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in U19 final

Indian captain Kanishk Chouhan led the chase with a crucial 80-run knock, while Aryaveer Sehwag scored 58 and Manal Chouhan contributed 47.

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Oman: India defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final to clinch the Under-19 Asia Cup title on Saturday.


Chasing a challenging target of 338 runs, India reached the total at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.


Indian captain Kanishk Chouhan led the chase with a crucial 80-run knock, while Aryaveer Sehwag scored 58 and Manal Chouhan contributed 47.


Mohit Ulva finished unbeaten on 49, while Chagurupati Venkata remained not out on 11.


Other Indian batters included V.K. Vineeth (24), Anvay Dravid (19), Arjun Rajput (16), Yashvardhan Chouhan (9), Aryan Susani (9) and Kavya Paresh Patel (0).


For Pakistan, Rizwanullah claimed three wickets, while Naqab Shafiq took two. Ali Raza, Mohammad Siam and Hasnain Abbas Dar picked up one wicket each.


Earlier, Pakistan posted 337-9 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.


Opener Usman Khan top-scored with a brilliant 107, while Abdul Qadir contributed 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf scored 63.


Other Pakistani batters included Hiyam Khan (21), Ahmed Hussain (17), Naqab Shafiq (11), Hamza Zahoor (10), Mohammad Siam (7) and Hasnain Abbas Dar (2).


Rizwanullah remained unbeaten on four, while Ali Raza did not score.


For India, Kavya Paresh Patel claimed four wickets and Chagurupati Venkata took three, while Arjun Rajput picked up one wicket.

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