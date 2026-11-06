Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor

According to US media reports, Raman secured 52.1% of the vote, while Bass received 47.9%.

LOS ANGELES: Nithya Raman, a candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, has defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass to become Los Angeles’ first South Asian and Asian American mayor.





According to US media reports, Raman secured 52.1% of the vote, while Bass received 47.9%.





Bass conceded defeat Thursday, calling Raman to congratulate her and pledging to cooperate in a peaceful transfer of power.





Raman, 45, was born in India and moved to the United States at the age of 6. She was elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020 and is now set to make history as the city's first mayor of South Asian and Asian American heritage.





Her campaign focused on addressing housing affordability, homelessness, public services and public safety. She also received support from the Democratic Socialists of America, the same organization that backed New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.





Raman's victory comes amid growing visibility for progressive and democratic socialist candidates in U.S. politics. Mamdani's election in New York and Raman's win in Los Angeles have drawn attention to the movement's growing presence in major American cities.





US President Donald Trump criticized the Los Angeles election results, describing them as disappointing and raising questions about the electoral process. However, he did not provide evidence to support his claims.





Raman's victory comes as Democrats have also made significant gains in the 2026 midterm elections, strengthening their position in Congress.