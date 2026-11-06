Friday, November 6, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, November 6, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
06-NOV-2026
PETROL
-9.41 PKR
Rs. 352.59/ltr
DIESEL
-5.56 PKR
Rs. 382.25/ltr
Headlines
Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers Keto diet reduces liver fat by 67%, study finds Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor Gold prices record fresh decline in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers Keto diet reduces liver fat by 67%, study finds Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor Gold prices record fresh decline in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor

According to US media reports, Raman secured 52.1% of the vote, while Bass received 47.9%.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
South Asian Nithya Raman wins Los Angeles mayoral contest

LOS ANGELES: Nithya Raman, a candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, has defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass to become Los Angeles’ first South Asian and Asian American mayor.


According to US media reports, Raman secured 52.1% of the vote, while Bass received 47.9%.


Bass conceded defeat Thursday, calling Raman to congratulate her and pledging to cooperate in a peaceful transfer of power.


Raman, 45, was born in India and moved to the United States at the age of 6. She was elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020 and is now set to make history as the city's first mayor of South Asian and Asian American heritage.


Her campaign focused on addressing housing affordability, homelessness, public services and public safety. She also received support from the Democratic Socialists of America, the same organization that backed New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.


Raman's victory comes amid growing visibility for progressive and democratic socialist candidates in U.S. politics. Mamdani's election in New York and Raman's win in Los Angeles have drawn attention to the movement's growing presence in major American cities.


US President Donald Trump criticized the Los Angeles election results, describing them as disappointing and raising questions about the electoral process. However, he did not provide evidence to support his claims.


Raman's victory comes as Democrats have also made significant gains in the 2026 midterm elections, strengthening their position in Congress.

Recommended

Democratic socialist Nithya Raman unseats Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Democratic socialist Nithya Raman unseats Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass
Foxconn and HCL Group Collaborate on Chip Testing Plant in India

Foxconn and HCL Group Collaborate on Chip Testing Plant in India
Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations
Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders

Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders
Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting

Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher