Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire

Sajjad Haider described the attacks near Islam's holiest sites as a serious violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has renewed calls for an immediate path toward a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict while condemning Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, as regional tensions and security concerns dominated discussions among foreign ministers in Istanbul.





Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said Pakistan remains committed to securing an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital. He emphasized that Palestinians must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination.





Addressing the R4 foreign ministers' gathering in Istanbul, Sajjad Haider Khan said participants discussed the escalating situations in Palestine and Yemen, tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, and developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz.





The participating countries urged an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza and called for humanitarian supplies to reach Palestinians without restrictions.





Sajjad Haider Khan also denounced Houthi strikes against commercial ships in Yemen and the Red Sea, expressing Pakistan's support for both Saudi Arabia and Yemen.





He emphasized that diplomatic engagement and negotiations remain essential to resolving regional disputes. Pakistan welcomed ongoing diplomatic initiatives, including the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and called for secure and uninterrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.





The spokesperson said R4 foreign ministers met representatives from France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom in Istanbul on Oct. 23 to address major regional and international developments.





In a separate statement, Pakistan extended condolences to Jordan following the loss of lives, offering sympathy to affected families and wishing the injured a full recovery.





Islamabad also reaffirmed its support for Jordan's efforts to combat terrorism. Sajjad Haider Khan further condemned Houthi ballistic missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia's Makkah and Madinah regions on Oct. 26.





He described the attacks near Islam's most sacred sites as an unacceptable breach of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He further warned that such actions also threaten civilian safety and violate the religious significance of the holy locations.





Pakistan reiterated its full support for Saudi Arabia and its commitment to the Makkah Alliance for Defence. It also reaffirmed its determination to safeguard the Holy Kaaba and Masjid-e-Nabawi from external threats and aggression.