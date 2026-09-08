PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls them ‘cowardly’

Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the Saudi leadership and reaffirmed his support.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, calling the targeting of civilians and energy infrastructure a “cowardly act.”

Expressing Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said Pakistan would continue to support the kingdom’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. In a post on X, Shehbaz Sharif said several people were injured in the Houthi attacks, warning that such attacks pose a serious threat to innocent lives as well as regional peace and security.

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The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks. Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the Saudi leadership and reaffirmed his support for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to stand with Saudi Arabia in defending its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The prime minister emphasized that attacks targeting civilians and energy infrastructure not only endanger human lives but also threaten peace and security across the region.