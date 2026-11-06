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Pakistan's trade deficit widens nearly 20% to $3.88 billion in October

Rising imports and sluggish export growth drive the monthly gap; deficit up 16% to $14.63 billion in first four months of fiscal year.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan's trade deficit widened by nearly 20% to $3.88 billion in October 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier, data released Friday by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.


The country's trade balance, the gap between exports and imports, stood at a deficit of $3.24 billion in October 2025.


The year-on-year expansion was driven by higher imports and sluggish export growth.


Exports in October 2026 totaled $2.93 billion, up 2.8% from $2.85 billion in October 2025. Imports rose nearly 12% to $6.81 billion from $6.09 billion in the same period last year.


On a month-on-month basis, the trade deficit increased more than 10% in October 2026 from $3.52 billion in September 2026, as imports climbed while exports remained flat.


During the first four months of fiscal year 2026-27, the trade deficit widened by nearly 16% to $14.63 billion from $12.61 billion in the same period a year earlier. Imports rose more than 12% to $25.96 billion from $23.06 billion, while exports increased more than 8% to $11.34 billion from $10.45 billion.


Pakistan relies heavily on imports of fuel, machinery, chemicals and food, with petroleum products accounting for a large share of the import bill and straining foreign exchange reserves. Automobile imports have also surged.


The country's exports remain largely consumer-based and traditional, including rice, raw cotton, textiles and leather, and its manufacturing sector is skewed toward low-value-added products. Exports have been hurt by high energy tariffs, rising taxation, expensive financing, policy uncertainty and declining competitiveness.

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