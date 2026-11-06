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Study reveals why men have shorter life expectancy than women

Men in Britain live about four years less than women on average, while the global difference is approximately 4.8 years, according to a report by British newspaper The Telegraph.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Men have a shorter average life expectancy than women, with lifestyle choices, social isolation and reluctance to seek medical care among the factors contributing to the gap, according to research published in the medical journal The Lancet.


Men in Britain live about four years less than women on average, while the global difference is approximately 4.8 years, according to a report by British newspaper The Telegraph.


The research suggests that the difference cannot be explained by biological and genetic factors alone. Social conditions and health-related behaviours also play an important role.


Experts say smoking, alcohol consumption, financial difficulties, unemployment and ignoring symptoms of illness can negatively affect men's health and reduce their life expectancy.


Social isolation raises risk of premature death

Social isolation may also contribute to the difference in life expectancy.


One study found that socially isolated men had a 41% higher risk of premature death, compared with a 25% increase among women.


Experts say men are often less likely to discuss physical illnesses and mental health problems openly, which can delay diagnosis and treatment.


They warn that failing to seek medical advice when symptoms first appear can allow health conditions to worsen.


How men can improve their life expectancy

Experts recommend regular physical activity, a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco and seeking medical advice promptly when health problems arise.


Maintaining strong relationships with friends and family can also help reduce social isolation and support better health.


They also encourage men to discuss stress and mental health concerns rather than dealing with them alone, saying stronger social connections and timely medical care can contribute to a longer, healthier life.

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