White House denies rumors Hegseth, Rubio will leave administration after midterm losses

U.S. media have reported calls to replace Hegseth, particularly over the war, which is being blamed for heavy Republican election losses





WASHINGTON: The White House on Thursday denied rumors that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio might leave their jobs in a post-election shakeup of the Trump administration, as Hegseth faces mounting calls for his removal over his handling of the Iran war.





U.S. media have reported calls to replace Hegseth, particularly over the war, which is being blamed for heavy Republican election losses. One outgoing congressional Republican has threatened to force an impeachment vote against Hegseth as early as next week.





The defense secretary posted a video statement defending his record and denouncing the effort.





"You see, they attack me. They attack us because we are effective," he said. "It's not going to work. We will not back down."





Meanwhile, Rubio denied reports that he is considering leaving his post ahead of a 2028 presidential run. Working for Trump until the end of his term has "always been my plan," Rubio told The New York Times in an interview.





"I love the work I'm doing," Rubio said. "And plus I always laugh when they say he's going to leave his job. I go, 'Which one?'"





The White House and State Department also shut down reports that Rubio might leave after this week's midterm losses, with both calling them "fake news."





The defense secretary, though, faces a more uncertain political future. Trump and Vice President JD Vance have both blamed the Iran war for Republican losses that allowed Democrats to take full control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.





In a telephone interview with ABC News, Trump said he had received "calls about" Hegseth but added that he had "every intention" of keeping him. Later Thursday, he told reporters at the White House that "Pete Hegseth has done a fantastic job," listing what he described as achievements including the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January and the Iran war, now in its ninth month.





The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump might be considering ousting Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or Centcom chief Adm. Brad Cooper. Both played significant roles in offering guidance on the war, which began eight months ago.





Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a frequent Trump critic, has said he will push ahead with plans to seek Hegseth's impeachment. He told Politico he will trigger his resolution to impeach the defense secretary early next week.





Hegseth has also been rumored to be interested in running for an open Tennessee Senate seat.





In his video statement, Hegseth denounced the "sham articles of impeachment" effort against him from a "disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies," and listed ways the department has fulfilled Trump's America First agenda under his leadership — including reviving military recruitment, rebuilding the defense industrial base and rooting out diversity initiatives.