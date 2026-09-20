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Pakistan kicks off first 400 MW power wheeling auction in electricity market Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Pakistan kicks off first 400 MW power wheeling auction in electricity market Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Karachi power tariff dispute deepens as industry cites Rs28 bn clawback, unpaid subsidies

Karachi's industries are still owed Rs33 billion in COVID-era relief subsidies that were pledged but never disbursed.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Business leaders in Pakistan's largest city are raising alarm over what they describe as an unstable electricity pricing system that is undermining industrial investment, after a regulatory tariff cut announced last year turned out to include a retroactive charge that offset much of the promised relief.

The dispute centers on a decision by Pakistan's power regulator, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which cut Karachi's electricity tariff by Rs7.6 per unit in October 2025.

According to industry representatives, the same decision reopened and revised upward two years of previously settled fuel cost adjustment calculations, clawing back roughly Rs28 billion that had already been credited to consumers.

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, one of Pakistan's largest industrial trade bodies, says the reversal amounts to an additional Rs2.5 to Rs3.5 per unit in charges over a year, imposed outside the standard tariff mechanism. Industrial users have challenged the move in the Sindh High Court, which has issued a stay suspending collection of the disputed amount while litigation continues.

The association argues the episode has damaged investor confidence in K-Electric, the city's sole private power utility. Following the regulatory reversal, K-Electric's share price declined, and Shanghai Electric Power ended a long-pursued $1.77 billion bid to acquire the utility, citing regulatory unpredictability, according to the group. It also cited financial projections showing K-Electric's profit could turn into losses of Rs70 billion to Rs80 billion, with analysts anticipating broader annual losses approaching Rs100 billion.

Separately, the association says Karachi's industries are still owed Rs33 billion in COVID-era relief subsidies that were pledged but never disbursed.

Karachi accounts for a significant share of Pakistan's tax revenue and export trade, including through its port and textile sector, giving the tariff dispute broader implications for the national economy, according to industry officials.

The matter remains before the Sindh High Court.


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