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FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

Simple habits for happier life

Happiness does not always come from major achievements or big changes. Often, small daily habits can make a meaningful difference in how we feel, think and handle everyday life. Building simple routines can help improve mood, reduce stress and create a healthier relationship with ourselves and others.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Happiness does not always come from major achievements or big changes. Often, small daily habits can make a meaningful difference in how we feel, think and handle everyday life. Building simple routines can help improve mood, reduce stress and create a healthier relationship with ourselves and others.

Start Your Day With Intention

The way you begin your morning can influence the rest of your day. Instead of immediately checking your phone or social media, give yourself a few quiet minutes. Drink some water, stretch, take a short walk or simply think about what you want to accomplish. Starting the day calmly can help you feel more focused and organized.

Get Enough Sleep

Good sleep is essential for both physical and emotional well-being. Poor sleep can leave you feeling tired, irritated and less productive. Try to maintain a regular sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine. Limiting screen time before bed can also help you wind down and prepare for sleep.

Move Your Body

You do not need to spend hours at the gym to stay active. Walking, stretching, cycling, dancing or doing simple exercises at home can help improve your mood and energy. Regular physical activity can also provide a break from work and daily responsibilities, giving your mind time to relax.

Spend Time With People You Care About

Strong relationships can play an important role in happiness. Make time for family members, friends or people who make you feel supported and valued. A simple conversation, shared meal or short visit can strengthen relationships and help reduce feelings of loneliness.

Take Breaks From Social Media

Social media can be entertaining and useful, but spending too much time online may leave you feeling overwhelmed or encourage unhealthy comparisons. Consider taking regular breaks from your phone and using that time for hobbies, exercise, reading or spending time with people around you.

Practice Gratitude

Taking a few moments each day to recognize the things you appreciate can help shift your attention toward positive experiences. You can write down three things you are grateful for or simply think about them before going to bed. They do not have to be major achievements; even a good meal, a peaceful moment or a kind conversation can count.

Make Time for Yourself

A busy schedule can make it easy to forget your own needs. Set aside some time for activities you genuinely enjoy, whether it is reading, listening to music, cooking, painting or simply relaxing. You do not need to be productive every minute of the day.

Focus on Progress, Not Perfection

Trying to make everything perfect can create unnecessary pressure. Instead, focus on making small improvements and accepting that difficult days are normal. A happier life does not mean being positive all the time. It means learning to appreciate good moments, handle challenges and give yourself room to grow.

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