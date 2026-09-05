PM Shehbaz and President Zardari pay tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs, veterans of the Armed Forces and their families on behalf of the entire nation on the occasion of Defence Day.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs, veterans of the Armed Forces and their families on behalf of the entire nation on the occasion of Defence Day.

In his message on Defence and Martyrs Day on Sept. 6, 2026, he said Sept. 6 was a glorious chapter in Pakistan’s history and reminded the nation of the strong determination, unity and sacrifices shown by the Armed Forces and the people in defending the country.

He said the day provided an opportunity to honor the martyrs and veterans who made great sacrifices to protect Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and independence. He said that despite the enemy’s undeclared aggression and numerical advantage on Sept. 6, 1965, the professionalism and preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces led to a major defeat for the enemy on all fronts.

The prime minister said history showed that during the 1965 war, Pakistan’s Armed Forces demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism, while the nation showed unity, resilience and determination. Together, he said, they created a proud and lasting chapter in the country’s history.

He said that in Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan’s Armed Forces, under the professional strategy of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, gave a response to the country’s long-standing adversary that would be remembered for generations. He said the entire nation was proud of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

The prime minister said the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos had added another important chapter to Pakistan’s military history. He said the Armed Forces had once again shown that the spirit and determination of Sept. 6 remained as strong as ever.

He said the challenges facing Pakistan today required greater national unity and solidarity. He said the traditional adversary, along with Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan, continued its efforts against Pakistan, but these hostile forces were facing repeated and decisive defeats. He said attempts to destabilize Pakistan through hybrid warfare would be firmly defeated.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s main challenge today was to eliminate ignorance, poverty and backwardness and build the country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said Pakistan’s real strength did not depend only on its defense capabilities but also on having a united, peaceful, stable and economically strong nation. He said the government would continue taking strong measures to strengthen Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and defense while also promoting economic development, political stability and public welfare.





He said Pakistan would continue to play an active and constructive role in promoting peace and stability at regional and global levels. As a responsible country, Pakistan had emerged as a net security stabilizer and was contributing to collective security, peace and stability beyond its borders.

He said the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement reflected Pakistan’s growing role in regional security and its commitment to collective defense, mutual security and lasting partnerships with brotherly countries. Pakistan, he said, would continue to fulfill its responsibilities as a reliable partner for peace and security while giving preference to cooperation and dialogue to address regional challenges.

The prime minister said the international community must recognize that lasting peace in South Asia could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said Quaid-e-Azam had described Kashmir as Pakistan’s jugular vein. He added that India’s actions and continued unwillingness to resolve the Kashmir dispute remained major obstacles to lasting peace, development and prosperity in the region.

On this historic day, the prime minister urged the nation to renew its commitment to making Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles of faith, unity and discipline an important part of national life. He called on the people to work together to build a strong, prosperous and developed Pakistan.

He said a strong defense provided the foundation for lasting peace and development. The Armed Forces of Pakistan, he said, remained the protectors of national security, while the entire nation stood alongside its brave defenders.

He prayed that Allah Almighty would always bless Pakistan with peace, stability and prosperity and raise the ranks of the martyrs.

“Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad! Pakistan Paindabad!” he concluded.

Additionally, President Asif Ali Zardari said Sept. 6 holds a memorable place in Pakistan’s national history and reminds the nation of the great sacrifices made to protect the country’s freedom, sovereignty and national security.

He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces demonstrated unmatched determination, courage, bravery and dedication to duty while defending the country in 1965 and defeated the enemy’s hostile designs on every front.

The president paid tribute to the martyrs, veterans and their families, saying the martyrs created lasting examples of courage and patriotism through their sacrifices and laid down their lives for the country. He said their sacrifices would continue to guide future generations.

He said the unity and spirit of faith demonstrated by the Armed Forces and the Pakistani nation on Sept. 6, 1965, reflected the strength of a united nation. The day reminds us that no power can defeat the determination of a united nation, he added.

President Zardari said the spirit of Sept. 6 was also reflected in the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, while the victory in Marka-e-Haq represented a continuation of the spirit of patriotism and freedom.

He said the achievement was also proof of the Armed Forces’ professionalism, determination, courage and bravery and reflected the strong and exemplary bond between the Armed Forces and the people.

The president said Pakistan remained committed to promoting peace, dialogue and mutual respect in the region and around the world. He said the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement reflected Pakistan’s growing role in collective security, regional peace and stability and its position as a reliable partner.

He said there could be no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security. He added that lasting peace in South Asia was not possible without a just resolution of the Kashmir issue.

President Zardari said that along with a strong defense, economic stability, political tolerance, national unity, education and development were also key foundations of Pakistan’s strength.

He said the nation, while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs, renewed its commitment to defending Pakistan’s freedom, sovereignty and security at all costs.