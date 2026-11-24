Business confidence sinks as foreign investors lose faith: OICCI

The gloom is rooted in the cost of doing business, particularly high energy and fuel prices, along with inflation, security, policy uncertainty and the global peace situation.





KARACHI: Business confidence in the country has taken a sharp beating amid geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran war, and mounting pressures on the domestic economy. Foreign investors have turned even more pessimistic than the wider business community, a survey showed.





The Business Confidence Survey, released by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), was conducted in September and October 2026. Overall confidence fell by 36 points, from positive 13 percent in the previous wave to negative 23 percent.





Confidence among OICCI members dropped even harder, by 55 points, from positive 28 percent to negative 27 percent. This reverses the historical trend of foreign investors being more upbeat than the broader business community.





The survey covers businesses that collectively represent nearly 80 percent of Pakistan's GDP. Respondents were drawn from manufacturing, services and retail in metro and non-metro cities.





The gloom is rooted in the cost of doing business, particularly high energy and fuel prices, along with inflation, security, policy uncertainty and the global peace situation. Some macroeconomic indicators have improved, but the survey suggests these gains have yet to translate into better business conditions or investor sentiment.





Confidence has turned negative across all three sectors. Retail and wholesale recorded the steepest fall of 45 points, from positive 20 percent to negative 25 percent. Manufacturing declined 34 points to negative 25 percent, while services slipped 31 points to negative 17 percent.





Expectations for investment and employment have weakened markedly. Capital investment fell 16 points, from positive 2 percent to negative 14 percent, while employment expectations dropped 23 points to negative 6 percent. Business expansion expectations stayed marginally positive at 3 percent, but that was down 27 points from the last survey.





As many as 78 percent of respondents gave a negative assessment of the country's business situation over the preceding six months, against 47 percent in the previous wave. Looking ahead, 44 percent expect conditions to decline over the next six months, up from 34 percent. Only 23 percent anticipate an improvement, compared with 47 percent in the May 2026 survey.





Rising inflation and high taxation emerged as the two biggest threats to business growth, cited by 84 percent and 81 percent of respondents, respectively. Energy costs and fuel price adjustments were singled out as major drivers.





OICCI President Umar Ahsan Khan said the survey should serve as a signal for policymakers as the country seeks to attract investment and move towards private-sector-led growth.





"Businesses need a predictable policy environment, competitive taxation, affordable and reliable energy, and greater consistency in government decisions. Restoring confidence will be essential to unlocking fresh investment, supporting expansion and generating employment," he said.





OICCI Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem expressed concern over the extent of the deterioration among members. "These are established foreign investors with a long-term presence in Pakistan, and historically their confidence levels have remained higher than those of the wider business community," he said.





"Their concerns should not be viewed simply as a reflection of prevailing global uncertainties; they also point to domestic business environment challenges that require a timely response," Aleem said.