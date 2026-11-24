11 killed when bus, truck collide in UAE's Ras Al Khaimah

Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the report and launched rescue and emergency response operations.

DUBAI: Eleven people were killed when a bus and a truck collided in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, authorities said Tuesday.





The Ministry of Interior said in a statement on its X account that investigations into the circumstances and causes of the accident are ongoing.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)





Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the report and launched rescue and emergency response operations in coordination with ambulance services, Civil Defence and other relevant authorities, the ministry said. The response also included securing the scene and managing traffic.





The ministry said the findings of the investigation would be announced once completed.





It expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for mercy and forgiveness for the victims and patience and strength for their loved ones.





The ministry urged the public to exercise caution, rely on official sources for information and refrain from circulating rumors or unverified reports about the accident.





It is the second major road accident in the UAE this month. On Nov. 12, a multi-vehicle pile-up in Fujairah killed 14 people and injured 30 others after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and struck several other vehicles.