US imposes new sanctions on Iran

The measures were imposed under Operation Economic Outcast and target shipping agents based in Singapore.

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions on Iran, adding five individuals, four companies and nine vessels to its sanctions list.





According to reports, the measures were imposed under Operation Economic Outcast and target shipping agents based in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates who are allegedly involved in supporting Iran.





The sanctions also include Dubai-based Wailor Shipping Line, while nine vessels linked to Panama and the UAE have been targeted.





The US Treasury secretary said Washington would continue imposing sanctions on individuals and entities providing assistance to Iran.





The latest measures are part of the United States’ efforts to restrict networks accused of supporting Iran’s activities.