Sharjah sets minimum income for govt employees at AED 20,000

According to the official announcement, 17,776 government employees will benefit from the salary increases.

Sharjah has raised the minimum income for government employees to 20,000 UAE dirhams, as part of measures aimed at improving the financial well-being of Emirati citizens.

Sharjah ruler Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi announced the salary increases, saying the new measures will take effect in September.

According to the official announcement, 17,776 government employees will benefit from the salary increases. Financial assistance has also been increased for 6,652 families receiving social support.

The minimum income for 2,251 retired government employees has also been raised, while supplementary grants for another 5,300 retirees have been increased.

Officials said the minimum-income threshold was raised to help citizens meet their financial needs amid rising living costs. Sheikh Sultan also urged Emirati citizens to avoid unnecessary borrowing and debt.

Authorities additionally urged parents to limit their children's use of mobile phones and other electronic devices. Officials said government facilities are being provided to support children's healthy nutrition and upbringing.