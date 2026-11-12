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Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Deadly crash involving 23 vehicles kills 14 in UAE

According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the accident involved 18 cars and five trucks, resulting in a major multi-vehicle collision.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

FUJAIRAH: At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured in a massive traffic accident involving 23 vehicles in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) eastern emirate of Fujairah, authorities said.


According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the accident involved 18 cars and five trucks, resulting in a major multi-vehicle collision.


In an initial statement, the ministry confirmed that emergency response teams were conducting field operations to deal with the aftermath of the crash, while injured victims were receiving necessary medical treatment.


Authorities are also working at the scene to complete the required procedures and determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.


The ministry said the situation was being closely monitored and that further official details would be released once the information had been fully verified.

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