Warner Bros. releases new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Remain'

Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor star in the mystery thriller from the filmmaker and author Nicholas Sparks

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for "Remain," the upcoming mystery thriller from filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor.





The film follows reclusive architect Tate Gordon (Gyllenhaal), who moves to a small coastal town to complete his latest project. His plans take an unexpected turn when he encounters an alluring young woman who draws him out of his shell and into the center of a deadly mystery hanging over the town.





Gyllenhaal stars alongside Dynevor, Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty and Jay O. Sanders. The cast also includes Tracy Ifeachor, Hannah James, Caleb Ruminer, Kieran Mulcare and Maria Dizzia.





Shyamalan directs from his own screenplay, based on a story by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. The film is produced by Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Theresa Park, with Sparks serving as executive producer. Shyamalan produces with Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures alongside Sparks' longtime producing partner Park and Bienstock.





In a preview of the new trailer, Shyamalan said the marketing goes beyond promotion.





"I just wanted to express that this trailer is not just marketing. It's the beginning of telling the story," Shyamalan said. "The marketing team at Warner Bros. has become some of my closest friends. They come and stay at the house, and they saw the first assembly of the movie months and months ago, so that we're all telling the story together, saying the right things, and telling you guys just enough, but not too much. We want to make sure it represents everything that Remain is about and I hope you enjoy it."





Shyamalan co-created "Remain" with Sparks, the author of "The Notebook" and "A Walk to Remember." The two independently wrote a screenplay and a novel based on the same concept and characters but tailored to their respective mediums. Sparks' novel was published last October.





In the film, Gyllenhaal plays a grieving architect who moves to Cape Cod for work after leaving a psychiatric facility. There, he encounters an alluring young woman (Dynevor) who pulls him out of his shell and into the center of a deadly mystery that hangs over the town.



