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Headlines
'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis

Families of martyred Somalia crew members lash out at government

Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi also arrived at Jinnah International Airport to receive the injured crew members.

Web Desk October 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Martyred crew members

KARACHI: Families of crew members who were martyred after being abducted have expressed anger at the government saying authorities provided no assistance in securing the release of the hostages, while pirates had demanded a $3 million ransom.


Speaking to the media in Karachi, the victims' families said the abductors remained in contact with them and claimed that the ransom would be paid either by the government or the ship’s owner.


According to the families, the abductors also allowed them to speak with the kidnapped crew members several times, enabling relatives to remain in contact with their loved ones.


They said they were subjected to violence when they protested for the recovery of the hostages. The families also alleged that after the bodies of the martyred crew members arrived in Karachi, some people were issuing statements to take credit for their return, despite not standing by the families during their time of need.


“We have already suffered the tragedy that was destined to happen to us. Now, we have left our matter to Allah,” the families said.


Meanwhile, a large number of relatives gathered at Karachi’s cargo terminal to receive the bodies of the martyred crew members. Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi also arrived at Jinnah International Airport to receive the injured crew members.

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