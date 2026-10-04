Families of martyred Somalia crew members lash out at government

Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi also arrived at Jinnah International Airport to receive the injured crew members.

KARACHI: Families of crew members who were martyred after being abducted have expressed anger at the government saying authorities provided no assistance in securing the release of the hostages, while pirates had demanded a $3 million ransom.





Speaking to the media in Karachi, the victims' families said the abductors remained in contact with them and claimed that the ransom would be paid either by the government or the ship’s owner.





According to the families, the abductors also allowed them to speak with the kidnapped crew members several times, enabling relatives to remain in contact with their loved ones.





They said they were subjected to violence when they protested for the recovery of the hostages. The families also alleged that after the bodies of the martyred crew members arrived in Karachi, some people were issuing statements to take credit for their return, despite not standing by the families during their time of need.





“We have already suffered the tragedy that was destined to happen to us. Now, we have left our matter to Allah,” the families said.





Meanwhile, a large number of relatives gathered at Karachi’s cargo terminal to receive the bodies of the martyred crew members. Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi also arrived at Jinnah International Airport to receive the injured crew members.