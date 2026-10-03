Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions

The Houthis said they had targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones since last week.

RIYADH: A large cloud of smoke and flames was seen near an Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a witness who spoke to Reuters.





Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported fire. Aramco had also not responded to a comment at the time of the report.





The incident comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group continue to rise. The Houthis have increased attacks on Saudi cities and energy facilities. No group had claimed responsibility for Saturday’s reported fire at the time of publication.





Last week, the Houthis said they had targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Taif and the Yanbu area. However, Saudi authorities did not report any damage to Aramco facilities at that time.