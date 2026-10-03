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Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final

Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions

The Houthis said they had targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones since last week.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Fire reported near Aramco facility

RIYADH: A large cloud of smoke and flames was seen near an Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a witness who spoke to Reuters.


Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported fire. Aramco had also not responded to a comment at the time of the report.


The incident comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group continue to rise. The Houthis have increased attacks on Saudi cities and energy facilities. No group had claimed responsibility for Saturday’s reported fire at the time of publication.


Last week, the Houthis said they had targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Taif and the Yanbu area. However, Saudi authorities did not report any damage to Aramco facilities at that time.

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