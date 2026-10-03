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Mustafa Kamal orders probe into MDCAT irregularities in Sindh

The Ministry of National Health Services has written to the president of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has taken notice of complaints of alleged irregularities in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in Sindh and ordered an investigation into the results.

The Ministry of National Health Services has written to the president of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), directing a detailed review of the MDCAT results.

The ministry has asked the PMDC to analyze the number of candidates, scores, pass rates and highest marks on a center-by-center basis.

It also directed authorities to investigate any unusual or significant differences in results among examination centers.

The review will include attendance sheets, seating plans, center records and result data, according to the ministry.

The PMDC has also been asked to examine invigilation arrangements and available digital records, including allegations of impersonation, in which another person may have appeared in place of a candidate, as well as claims of paper leaks.

The investigation will also examine possible violations of procedures, technical faults or administrative negligence during the examination and compilation of results.

The Health Ministry directed the PMDC to obtain all relevant reports and records related to the conduct of the MDCAT and preparation of its results and submit a report within 15 days.

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