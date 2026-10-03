Saturday, October 3, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
03-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
-0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final

Pakistan hockey team wins bronze medal at Asian Games

Pakistan made an aggressive start and took the lead in the fourth minute when Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

AICHI-NAGOYA, Japan: Pakistan’s men’s hockey team defeated South Korea 5-3 to win the bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

Pakistan made an aggressive start and took the lead in the fourth minute when Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner.

South Korea responded with three goals through Lee Gang-sung in the 12th minute, Kim Young-bok in the 18th and Young Ji-han from a penalty corner in the 25th to take a 3-1 lead.

Pakistan fought back through Abdul Rehman, who scored from a penalty corner in the 30th minute to reduce the deficit.

Rana Waheed then scored twice in the 52nd and 54th minutes, including a penalty-corner goal, to put Pakistan back in front.

Hannan Shahid sealed the victory with Pakistan’s fifth goal in the 59th minute.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation president, Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani, congratulated the national team, players and officials on the bronze-medal victory and expressed hope that the team would continue to bring pride to the country.

Pakistan Wins Bronze Medal in Volleyball at Asian Games

Pakistan won the bronze medal in volleyball at the 20th Asian Games after defeating China 3-0 in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

The victory marked Pakistan’s sixth bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games. The country has also won two silver medals in cricket and squash.

Pakistan defeated China in straight sets to secure the bronze medal in the volleyball event.

Pakistan’s two silver medals came in cricket and men’s team squash. Pakistan lost to India in the cricket final, while Malaysia defeated Pakistan in the men’s team squash final.

Recommended

Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years

Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years
Pakistan wins first silver medal at Asian Games 2026

Pakistan wins first silver medal at Asian Games 2026
Ashab Irfan wins bronze in men’s singles squash at Asian Games

Ashab Irfan wins bronze in men’s singles squash at Asian Games
Danyal Chishty hails Tekken Takedown as game-changer for Pakistan’s esports future

Danyal Chishty hails Tekken Takedown as game-changer for Pakistan’s esports future
Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back

Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back
Pakistan faces Hong Kong in crucial Asia Cup clash

Pakistan faces Hong Kong in crucial Asia Cup clash
England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453

England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453
South Korean Tekken player Rangchu claims Takedown 2026 title

South Korean Tekken player Rangchu claims Takedown 2026 title
Record breaker Arafat Minhas takes five wickets on ODI debut

Record breaker Arafat Minhas takes five wickets on ODI debut
India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to win Asian Games gold

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to win Asian Games gold
PCB launches disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of players

PCB launches disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of players
Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants

Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants