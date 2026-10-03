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Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Russia threatens foreigners with consequences as Kyiv strikes intensify Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff Farhan Saeed sparks fan frenzy with desi-inspired countryside look Lahore Metro bus collision at Azadi Station leaves 10 injured Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz Smoke and fire reported near Aramco facility in Riyadh amid rising tensions Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final

Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership

DPM Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of the JMC.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired an inter-ministerial meeting in Islamabad today, Oct. 3, to review preparations for the third session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).


The secretary of the Economic Affairs Division briefed Ishaq Dar on the agenda and key areas of bilateral cooperation for the upcoming session, which Dar will co-chair with his Bahraini counterpart.


Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of the JMC in strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain. He directed the relevant ministries to coordinate closely, complete preparations, and work toward achieving concrete outcomes during the Bahraini Foreign Minister's visit next week.


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