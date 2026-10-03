Christa Pike’s Crime: The story behind 1995 killing

Krista Pike, 50, was scheduled to be executed Wednesday night, but legal challenges delayed the process.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.: The case of a Tennessee woman sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of her 19-year-old classmate has drawn renewed international attention after two attempts to execute her by lethal injection failed.

Christa Pike, 50, was scheduled to be executed Wednesday night, but legal challenges delayed the process. Her attorneys continued efforts to halt the execution, according to reports.

Pike was sentenced to death for the killing of Colleen Slemmer, a fellow student in Knoxville. Prosecutors said jealousy, rumors and tensions surrounding Pike’s relationship with her boyfriend, Todd Darrell, played a role in the killing.

Slemmer was described as a sociable and academically successful student who was excited about her future. She became friends with Pike after entering a new environment, but her interactions with Darrell later became a source of tension, according to accounts presented during the case.

Prosecutors said Pike became increasingly suspicious of Slemmer and believed she was trying to attract Darrell. Investigators later found no evidence supporting those allegations.

Slemmer reportedly tried to distance herself from the dispute and focused on her studies and work in a computer lab.

What Led to the Murder?

According to prosecutors, Pike’s anger and jealousy toward Slemmer intensified before the killing. Investigators said Pike asked Darrell to help “teach Slemmer a lesson,” and he agreed.

Pike invited Slemmer to go out with her, Darrell and another associate. Prosecutors said the group later took Slemmer to a wooded area, where she was attacked and beaten to death.

Pike was 18 at the time, while Darrell was 17. Prosecutors argued that Pike led the attack and that Darrell and another accomplice, identified as Natalie, helped restrain Slemmer.

During the investigation, Pike provided police with details of the killing and discussed the roles of Darrell and Natalie. Darrell later acknowledged his involvement but sought to place much of the responsibility on Pike, according to police.

At Pike’s trial in March 1996, prosecutors argued that she had led the attack and involved others in the killing. She was convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

Pentagram Drawn on Victim’s Body

The case attracted further attention after investigators said a pentagram-like symbol had been drawn on Slemmer’s body.

Darrell acknowledged drawing the symbol, which is commonly associated with Satanism. The case subsequently generated speculation about alleged occult involvement.

Court records also indicated that Pike kept a piece of Slemmer’s skull after the killing.

Slemmer’s mother, May Martinez, has supported carrying out Pike’s death sentence.

Why Did the Execution Fail?

Pike’s execution by lethal injection was attempted twice, but neither attempt was successful. After the scheduled execution time passed, prison officials transferred her to a medical facility.

If carried out, the execution would have made Pike the first woman executed in Tennessee in nearly two centuries. Available records indicate that the last woman executed by the state was put to death around 1820.

The case has drawn renewed attention because of the failed execution attempts and the circumstances surrounding Slemmer’s 1995 killing.