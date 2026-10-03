Dr Waseem Qazi appointed VC of Karachi University

Dr. Qazi was among the candidates interviewed by the chief minister on October 2 for the position.

KARACHI: Professor Dr Waseem Qazi has been appointed vice chancellor of the University of Karachi for a four-year term, following approval from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

An official notification confirming his appointment has been issued.

Dr. Qazi was among the candidates interviewed by the chief minister on October 2 for the position. He currently serves as vice chancellor of Karachi Metropolitan University.

The search committee constituted for the appointment had evaluated the candidates and submitted the names of three shortlisted candidates to the Sindh chief minister.

The other candidates interviewed were Dr. Moazzam Ali Khan, vice chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad, and Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, the serving registrar of Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Dr. Qazi will serve as vice chancellor of the University of Karachi for four years.