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Shivon Zilis breaks silence after Elon Musk love split, final exchange sparks internet buzz

Shivon Zilis message also offered an unusually personal glimpse into the relationship.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Shivon Zilis and Elon Musk love split

The internet is buzzing after Shivon Zilis broke her silence on her sudden separation from Elon Musk, revealing an emotional account of the end of their relationship, and leaving fans and followers stunned.


Zilis, a technology executive who has held executive and advisory positions at Musk's companies, opened up about the breakup in a lengthy post on X.

According to Zilis, Musk ended their relationship unexpectedly, leaving her struggling to process the sudden change.

“It’s hard to go from being in love to letting go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes,” she wrote.


The emotional post quickly became a talking point across the internet, with the relationship news triggering a fresh wave of discussion among Musk’s followers and Zilis’ supporters.


Rather than focusing only on the breakup, Zilis reflected on the love, stability and family they built together. She said she hoped the two could remain “great friends and co-parents” for the sake of their four children.


Zilis described her children as the greatest source of gratitude during what she portrayed as a painful period.

“There is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life,” she wrote.


Her message also offered an unusually personal glimpse into the relationship. Zilis said she was grateful that she had been able to show Musk what it felt like to be “deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness.”


She further described their family environment as a place filled with happiness and affection, contrasting it with what she called Musk’s otherwise “militant existence.” The emotional revelations added another layer to a story that had already been generating waves online.


Zilis also shared what appeared to be a screenshot connected to her final conversation with Musk, giving followers another glimpse into the circumstances surrounding their separation. She said she was hurting but continued to care deeply about Musk and wished him happiness.

The development has sent the internet into another frenzy, with followers dissecting Zilis’ words, revisiting the couple’s public appearances and reacting to the abrupt end of their relationship.


Zilis has previously appeared alongside Musk at political events and has remained connected to his business world through executive and advisory roles. In May, she testified in a legal dispute involving Musk and his fellow OpenAI co-founders.


Their relationship first attracted widespread attention after Business Insider reported in 2022 that the two had secretly welcomed twins in 2021. Zilis had previously said Musk offered to donate sperm so she could have children through IVF.


Musk is the father of 14 children, according to reports. His children include six with his former wife Justine Wilson, three with musician Grimes, and one with Ashley St. Clair.


The breakup also comes at a moment when public interest in Musk’s personal life is already high, with filmmaker Alex Gibney’s documentary “Musk” scheduled for release Oct. 16. Wilson has made claims about Musk in the documentary, while Musk did not participate in the film. For now, Zilis’ emotional message has turned a private relationship into one of the internet’s latest celebrity talking points.

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