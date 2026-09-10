Thursday, September 10, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, September 10, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Anthropic researcher warns AI could wipe out human within a decade Ukrainian sea drones hit Russia’s Sochi, injuring 28 as explosions rock resort city Sindh home minister apologizes over AG office interference Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus named in her honor Global gas and LNG boom sparks massive investment as Asia powers the next energy wave Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua' PKR projected to hold near 278 per dollar through 2026, BMI Says Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo along with iPhone 18 Pro at annual launch event Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing Saudi-Houthi conflict deepens with fresh strikes PCB unveils President’s Trophy schedule and squads Anthropic researcher warns AI could wipe out human within a decade Ukrainian sea drones hit Russia’s Sochi, injuring 28 as explosions rock resort city Sindh home minister apologizes over AG office interference Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus named in her honor Global gas and LNG boom sparks massive investment as Asia powers the next energy wave Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua' PKR projected to hold near 278 per dollar through 2026, BMI Says Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo along with iPhone 18 Pro at annual launch event Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing Saudi-Houthi conflict deepens with fresh strikes PCB unveils President’s Trophy schedule and squads

PMDC reviews status of more than 200 Afghan medical students

The PMDC said there is no nationality-based restriction on foreign students seeking medical education in Pakistan.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PESHAWAR: More than 200 Afghan medical students have been identified in Pakistan, but only 22 are registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, according to the regulatory body.

Of the 22 registered students, 14 have completed their medical degrees, while eight are expected to graduate next year, the PMDC said. The status of the remaining 176 students is being verified and reviewed under the applicable regulatory requirements.

The PMDC said there is no nationality-based restriction on foreign students seeking medical education in Pakistan. However, all foreign students must meet educational, registration, documentation and immigration requirements.

The council also clarified that completing a medical degree alone does not give a foreign graduate the right to stay, work or practice medicine in Pakistan.

Foreign medical graduates seeking to practice in the country must fulfill the relevant licensing and registration requirements, the PMDC said.

Authorities are facilitating affected students in completing legal procedures and making arrangements for their return in accordance with government policy.

The PMDC said there would be no compromise on educational standards, legal requirements or patient safety.

Recommended

PMDC confirms MDCAT 2026 will be held in August

PMDC confirms MDCAT 2026 will be held in August
PM&DC and WHO join hands to improve primary healthcare and family medicine in Pakistan

PM&DC and WHO join hands to improve primary healthcare and family medicine in Pakistan
PMDC reschedules MDCAT in wake of flood situation

PMDC reschedules MDCAT in wake of flood situation
MDCAT 2025: PMDC expands test centers to facilitate students

MDCAT 2025: PMDC expands test centers to facilitate students