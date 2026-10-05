Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
05-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds

Where is Christa Pike now after surviving two lethal injections?

Pike, who was convicted of murder, was subjected to the execution procedure at a Tennessee prison in an attempt that reportedly failed.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

TENNESSEE: Death row inmate Christa Pike remained alive after officials administered a lethal injection twice during an unsuccessful execution attempt, with her lawyers saying she was later placed on a ventilator in a hospital.

Pike, who was convicted of murder, was subjected to the execution procedure at a Tennessee prison in an attempt that reportedly failed after the first injection did not result in her death.

A second lethal injection was then administered, but Pike survived that attempt as well.

Her attorneys have told a court that Pike remained unconscious for several hours after the failed execution and was placed on a ventilator at a hospital.

They said her condition remained critical as medical staff worked to save her life and remove the drugs used in the execution from her body.

According to her lawyers, they believe a problem with the intravenous lines may have prevented the lethal drugs from properly entering her bloodstream and instead caused the medication to spread into surrounding tissue.

The failed execution has prompted a review of Tennessee’s execution procedures.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has ordered a review of the process and indefinitely postponed Pike’s execution while the state examines what went wrong.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s prisons commissioner has resigned following the failed execution of convicted murderer Christa Pike, who survived two attempts to administer a lethal injection, according to international media reports.

Prisons Commissioner Frank Strada resigned after the execution attempt failed, following a court order related to the case.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee confirmed the resignation, saying Strada decided to step down after the state’s attempt to carry out Pike’s execution was unsuccessful. He is expected to leave his position later this month.

Pike was administered a lethal injection twice during the execution attempt but survived both procedures.

Court documents filed by Pike’s attorneys said she remained unconscious and was placed on a ventilator after the failed execution. Her lawyers have said medical staff were treating her following the procedure.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has urged Tennessee not to make another attempt to execute Pike.

Pike’s case has drawn international attention after the failed execution prompted scrutiny of Tennessee’s lethal injection procedures.

Recommended

Christa Pike’s failed execution marks second such incident in Tennessee

Christa Pike’s failed execution marks second such incident in Tennessee
Court stays execution of Tennessee woman shortly before lethal injection

Court stays execution of Tennessee woman shortly before lethal injection
Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting

Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise