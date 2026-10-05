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Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges

The lawsuit covers consumers and businesses that made purchases through the Google Play Store.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Play Store charges

Google is facing a £1 billion ($1.3 billion) lawsuit in the United Kingdom over alleged hidden charges on its Play Store, with a consumer technology expert seeking compensation for about 20 million consumers and businesses who paid for apps, games and digital services through Android devices.


The class action, filed by consumer technology policy expert and former Citizens Advice manager Liz Coll, claims Google abused its position in the mobile app market by charging developers commissions of up to 30%, costs that were allegedly passed on to customers through higher prices for apps, subscriptions and in-game purchases.


The lawsuit covers consumers and businesses that made purchases through the Google Play Store and Android phones between October 2015 and July 2026. At the center of the case is the allegation that Google’s commission system effectively forced customers to pay more for digital products, including in-game items such as extra lives and upgrades that remove advertisements.


Coll said millions of people may have paid higher prices without realizing that the cost included what she described as a hidden charge. “Millions of us have paid for apps, games and subscriptions on our phones without knowing a hidden charge was built into the price,” Coll said.


“This trial is about getting that money back for people who use their phones and apps every day.” The claim alleges that roughly £3 was passed on to players through higher prices.


Google has rejected the allegations and said its Play Store charges some of the lowest fees in the market. The company also argued that Android users have broad freedom to choose where they download apps and which app stores they use.


“Android gives people more choice than any other mobile platform in deciding which apps and app stores they use, with Play offering some of the lowest fees in the market,” a Google spokesperson said.


“This lawsuit ignores that choice as well as the competitive market in which we operate, and we will defend our services vigorously.”


The legal battle dates back to 2021 but has faced multiple delays. The latest case also comes shortly after Google’s parent company, Alphabet, agreed in September to pay £260 million to settle a separate class action brought by UK app developers.

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