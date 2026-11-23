CrowdStrike to acquire Zscaler in $43.9b cybersecurity deal

CrowdStrike announced the acquisition on Monday, saying the two companies would combine their businesses under the leadership of their respective founders, George Kurtz and Jay Chaudhry.





NEW YORK: Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire longtime partner Zscaler for $43.9 billion, in a major deal aimed at expanding their businesses amid growing global concerns over technology outages and cyber threats.





CrowdStrike announced the acquisition on Monday, saying the two companies would combine their businesses under the leadership of their respective founders, George Kurtz and Jay Chaudhry.





Chaudhry will continue to lead Zscaler while also joining CrowdStrike's board of directors.





The proposed deal values Zscaler well above its market capitalisation of $31.7 billion at Friday's market close.





Following the announcement, CrowdStrike shares fell 8%, while Zscaler stock climbed 17%.





CrowdStrike said it expected revenue synergies to build progressively over the first 30 months after the deal closes, reaching an annualised run rate of approximately $1 billion by the end of that period.





The company also expects to generate $500 million in cost savings within 18 to 24 months of the transaction's completion.





The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2027.





Dan Ives, a partner at Wedbush Securities' investment banking affiliate Yorkville Ives, said the deal signalled a broader consolidation of the cybersecurity industry.





He said the artificial intelligence era was pushing cybersecurity companies toward integrated platforms rather than relying primarily on partnerships.