Saturday, October 17, 2026
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Saturday, October 17, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
17-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.93 PKR
Rs. 386.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged

The Petroleum Division said the price of high-speed diesel would remain unchanged at Rs396.96 per litre.

Web Desk October 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday reduced the price of petrol by Rs3.93 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs386.30 per litre, according to an official notification.

The Petroleum Division said the price of high-speed diesel would remain unchanged at Rs396.96 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect for October 17, 18 and 19, the notification said.

Earlier, The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of petrol by Rs3.63 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by 30 paisa per litre, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Thursday.

The price of petrol has been cut to Rs390.23 per litre, while diesel will now cost Rs396.96 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect on October 16, the notification said.

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