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16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Kohat police lines blast leaves 15 dead, 50 injured China presses Iran to rein In Houthis as Saudi Arabia seeks Beijing's help Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Kohat police lines blast leaves 15 dead, 50 injured China presses Iran to rein In Houthis as Saudi Arabia seeks Beijing's help Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott

Tax bar urges FBR to fix return-filing system errors before Sept. 30 deadline

FBR faces pressure to correct portal glitch inflating minimum tax bills as taxpayers rush to meet Sept. 30 filing deadline

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI:A tax lawyers' group has asked Pakistan's federal tax authority to fix what it calls critical errors in an online tax-filing system before this month's filing deadline.

The Karachi Tax Bar Association said this week that the Tax Year 2026 income tax return on the Federal Board of Revenue's IRIS portal is miscalculating the "Difference of Minimum Tax" in cases involving tax collected or deducted under Section 153 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

In a letter to FBR Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Zubair Bilal, the association said it had received complaints from taxpayers and members about liabilities generated by the system that, in its view, have no clear basis in tax law. The group said the portal does not disclose the formula or assumptions behind the additional charges, making them difficult to verify.

The association argued that any system-generated minimum-tax calculation should have a clear statutory basis and should not override the self-assessment process established under the ordinance. It said minimum-tax liability should instead be determined by comparing the applicable minimum tax with the normal tax that a taxpayer computes and declares, based on factors including the nature of the business, different types of income, applicable provisions, and allowable expenses and deductions.

The group also alleged the current formula may result in a form of double taxation. It said the system, in some cases, applies normal tax rates without fully accounting for income already subject to minimum-tax treatment, potentially taxing the same income twice and generating extra liability despite tax already being collected or deducted at the source.

The association called on the tax authority to immediately review the formula and remove any system restrictions preventing taxpayers from making legally permitted adjustments. It said the portal should function as a tool for implementing tax law, not for imposing unsupported liabilities or limiting taxpayers' own calculations.

With filing for Tax Year 2026 underway and the deadline set for Sept. 30, the association urged a prompt resolution and asked the tax authority to let taxpayers disclose relevant facts and determine their liabilities under the self-assessment framework. The group said it remains available for further talks with the tax authority on the matter.

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