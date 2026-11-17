South Korea government to study treatment of underage K-Pop performers

Record companies recruit children who aspire to stardom, put them through years of intensive training and often bill them for those costs.

SEOUL: South Korea's government plans to study how the K-pop industry treats underage performers and to re-examine the standard contract template it released nearly two decades ago, a ministry official said.





The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will begin an industrywide survey sometime next year, the official said. The government already examines whether record companies follow its standard contract and how much money is invested in training young stars, but the new effort will focus specifically on the treatment of underage artists. The methodology, scope and exact timeline have not been decided.





The announcement came just over a week after The New York Times published an investigation into the record contracts signed by members of NewJeans, one of K-pop's biggest girl groups, when they were 14 to 17 years old. The investigation found the contracts removed language from the government template that guarantees rights for minors, including the rights to education and sleep.





It offered a rare look into the K-pop business, which has long been dogged by allegations of exploitation. Record companies recruit children who aspire to stardom, put them through years of intensive training and often bill them for those costs. Several stars have died by suicide.





Two years ago, NewJeans tried to quit its label in a dispute that became one of K-pop's most public fights, with the members saying they had been mistreated. A court later held them to the contracts they signed, which run until 2029.





The Seoul Broadcasting System first reported the ministry's plan.





In 2009, after a boy band sued its label over restrictive work agreements, authorities created a standard contract. It outlined protections such as capping agreements at seven years, considering an artist's physical and mental well-being, and transferring trademark rights to the artist after the terms end.