WhatsApp Beta to let you pin 4 messages

WhatsApp has had a limit of three pinned messages for years, which can be a problem in busy group chats. According to WABetaInfo, an upcoming beta update will increase the limit to four pinned messages, allowing users to add another pin without having to remove an existing one.

WhatsApp has had a limit of three pinned messages for years, which can be a problem in busy group chats. According to WABetaInfo, an upcoming beta update will increase the limit to four pinned messages, allowing users to add another pin without having to remove an existing one.

The process for pinning a message will remain the same. Users simply need to press and hold a message, select the pin option and choose how long they want it to remain visible.

Once a message is pinned, it will appear alongside the other three pinned messages in the bar at the top of the chat window. Users can tap the pinned bar to see all four messages.

The additional slot could be especially useful in group chats, while three pinned messages are often enough for one-on-one conversations.

Busy groups dealing with several topics at the same time, such as event planning or household discussions, can quickly fill their pinned message slots. This often means someone has to remove an existing message before adding a new one. Group admins will still control who can pin messages based on the existing group permission settings.

WhatsApp has also introduced notifications when a message is pinned, although these notifications will not appear if the group chat is muted. The company has also started testing the ability to pin messages in channels.

Overall, the update suggests that WhatsApp sees more potential in pinned messages and plans to continue improving the feature.

For now, the four-message pin limit is available only to a limited number of Android beta testers.