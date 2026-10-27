Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40

A local resident said the attack struck the market in the northern part of the city at about 8 p.m. Monday. Another eyewitness said the market was frequented by young people, including fighters from the paramilitary RSF.

NYALA, Sudan: A drone strike on a market in Nyala, a city in Sudan’s western Darfur region, killed at least 21 people and wounded more than 40 others, a medical source and eyewitnesses told Agence France-Presse.





A local resident said the attack struck the market in the northern part of the city at about 8 p.m. Monday. Another eyewitness said the market was frequented by young people, including fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.





A medical official at Nyala Hospital said 21 people were killed in the bombardment Monday night, while more than 40 wounded people were brought in for treatment.





The official could not confirm how many of the dead or injured were RSF fighters.





Nyala is considered a key operational stronghold of the Rapid Support Forces in the Darfur region.





Airstrikes and drone attacks across Sudan have continued to threaten civilians amid the country’s ongoing conflict. The report did not identify which side was responsible for the latest attack.