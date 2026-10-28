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Cricket Australia unveils Head and Carey mural ahead of Christmas Test

Alex Carey explained that Australia’s batters must build on their promising starts.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Recent statistics highlight Australia’s batting problems ahead of the final Test.

ADELAIDE: Cricket Australia has unveiled a striking mural of star players Travis Head and Alex Carey in Adelaide, marking the 50-day countdown to the highly anticipated Christmas Test and building excitement for Australia’s home cricket season.

The unveiling ceremony brought together cricket figures and Head’s family. His wife, Jess Head, and their children attended the event to see the artwork in person for the first time.

Former Australian players Mel Jones and Callum Ferguson also joined the gathering organized by Cricket Australia.


The mural honors Head and Carey’s contributions to Australian cricket and their strong connections to South Australia. Its unveiling adds to the growing excitement surrounding the traditional Christmas Test, a major event on Australia’s summer cricket calendar.


Moreover, Alex Carey has urged his team’s batters to turn good starts into bigger scores before the decisive third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Australia are under pressure to bounce back after their disappointing performance in Gqeberha.


Australia were bowled out for just 99 runs in the second Test, losing by an innings and 31 runs. The defeat highlighted the team’s inability to form strong partnerships and achieve competitive totals.


With the series at stake, Carey believes the batting lineup needs to deliver more consistent performances instead of depending on individual brilliance.


Carey acknowledged the value of outstanding individual contributions but stressed the importance of considering how the team performs when those exceptional efforts do not happen.


He explained that Australia’s batters must build on their promising starts and turn them into substantial scores. According to Carey, the team does not necessarily need three centuries in an innings.

Instead, one batter can produce a strong performance while two others provide valuable support, helping Australia post a competitive total. Recent statistics highlight Australia’s batting problems ahead of the final Test.


The team has lost four wickets for 95 runs or fewer in 13 of its previous 23 innings.


Across their last four Tests, Australian batters have recorded only six individual scores above 50, compared with 22 innings in which their scores ranged from 20 to 49.


Marnus Labuschagne’s struggles to convert promising starts into substantial innings have also attracted attention. Six of his last nine scores have been between 30 and 49 runs.


Following Australia’s heavy loss, his place in the playing eleven has come under pressure.


Meanwhile, Nic Maddinson is expected to be replaced by Cameron Green as the selectors consider changes to the team.


South Africa are also prepared to put Australia’s batters under psychological pressure. Proteas wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton suggested that Labuschagne’s recent pattern of scores could become a focus for the home side, especially because of his previous competitive encounters with South African fast bowler Marco Jansen.


Rickelton indicated that Jansen would look to take advantage of Labuschagne’s repeated failure to progress beyond the 30s and 40s.


He also pointed out that the two players can exchange remarks in Afrikaans, while the crowd may join in and add to the pressure.


However, Rickelton emphasized that Labuschagne is not the only player facing scrutiny. He noted that cricketers from both teams are dealing with pressure in different ways.


The competitive history between Labuschagne and Jansen, whose aggressive approach could make their contest particularly interesting in the series-deciding match.

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